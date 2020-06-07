Eating out in Covid times: Glass walls, disposable crockery, hygiene champ

Lunch, dinner, or anytime between, there are usually 10-15 people chatting and jostling at the porch of the iconic Peter Cat on Park Street in Kolkata waiting for their chance to tuck into the age-old specialty ‘Chelo Kebab’. That imagery could well be missing when the restaurant opens its doors after an extended lockdown on Monday, as social distancing norms and standard operating protocols take precedence in a post-Covid world.

Crosses and circles would be drawn outside Peter Cat so that guests could maintain social distancing while waiting to be seated. Inside, alternate ...