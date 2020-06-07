Covid-19: Hotels ready with new 5-star drill as govt eases lockdown curbs

UV room to sanitize cutlery and crockery, immunity drink and meals on menu cards and up to 48-hour deep cleansing after guests vacate rooms will be the new normal in luxury hotels from Monday.

Also, forget about a drink at the bar, taking a swim, buffet lunches or even a treadmill workout as hotel chains prepare to open amid a touchless five-star experience. As several premium hotels such as ITC, Taj and Oberoi reopen after the lockdown in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad, many changes have been made for the safety of guests and staff including temporary closure of spas, ...