EC Rajiv Kumar: The man who neither forgets a slight, nor forgives easily

His colleagues see him as a facilitator. Rajiv Kumar, 60, former finance secretary and secretary, banking and financial services who was appointed Election Commissioner last week, will have to fall back on this trait as he steers the country through a general election in 2024. He will retire in 2025.

The critical Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Assembly elections will fall during his tenure. Kumar’s colleagues describe him as affable but one who neither forgets a slight nor forgives easily. He worked under Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goyal as well as Nirmala Sitharaman in the finance ...