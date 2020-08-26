JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

TERI proposes Rs 40 trillion worth of Green Stimulus to revive growth, jobs

Come September, cinemas ready with discounts on movie tickets, food
Business Standard

EC Rajiv Kumar: The man who neither forgets a slight, nor forgives easily

He worked under Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goyal as well as Nirmala Sitharaman in the finance ministry, where he took charge as finance secretary in July 2019

Topics
Rajiv Kumar | Election Commissioners

Aditi Phadnis 

His colleagues see him as a facilitator. Rajiv Kumar, 60, former finance secretary and secretary, banking and financial services who was appointed Election Commissioner last week, will have to fall back on this trait as he steers the country through a general election in 2024. He will retire in 2025.

The critical Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Assembly elections will fall during his tenure. Kumar’s colleagues describe him as affable but one who neither forgets a slight nor forgives easily. He worked under Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goyal as well as Nirmala Sitharaman in the finance ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 06:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU