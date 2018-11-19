Economist D H Pai Panandiker passes away following prolonged illness

Eminent passed away here on Monday following prolonged illness. He was 86 and is survived by a son and a daughter.

Panandiker had suffered a heart attack in July this year after which he had not been keeping well, his daughter Surekha Panandiker told Business Standard.

He served as secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for a decade since 1981. As such, he voiced the interests of India Inc. during the license permit raj.

Those close to him said that he was offered a plum post in Hindustan Times after he left in 1991, but he opted to be consultant at RPG Foundation, He also served as the chairman of south Asia chapter of the Washington-based International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI).

His eyes were mainly on the macro of the country. Such was his intellectual capabilities that former finance minister Manmohan Singh used to take his advice, said those close to him.

Lauding the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, he wrote in 2004 that finance ministers henceforth will be bound to the targets laid down which will bring back some balance in the Budgets.

However, he did not believe in any fiscal puritanism. In 2012 when it was almost certain that the government will breach 2012-13 fiscal deficit target, he wrote that in abnormal times, abnormal measures are required to get back to normalcy. He said a high fiscal deficit will not revive inflation but generate additional demand necessary to pull up the

Nonetheless, he cautioned the then UPA government to use the additional money raised from the market for capital expenditure and not revenue.

After demonetisation, announced in November, 2016 had hit the and the imapcts were visible in subsequent quarters, Panandiker had said prime minister is partly responsible for the dip in growth, but he can't do much to revive it.

"Some problems will drag on -- unemployment is not going to resolve soon and we need correction of exchange rate and reduction in interest rates. The ball is in central bank's court now," he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg that time.

He had said this in October, 2017 after the had kept the repo rate unchanged earlier that month, though it had cut it by 25 percentage points in August that year. The central bank did not blink even in its December and subsequent monetary reviews.

Earlier as well, he had criticised for keeping its monetary stance on the consideration that the interest rate has to be above the rate of inflation and there should a minimum margin between the repo rate and the rate of inflation.

"That is not how other central banks are managing their money," he had said.

He opined that the experience of inflation in India has made it amply clear that a high rate of interest does not check inflation but certainly checks growth and employment. "That is too much of a price to be paid for the conservatism of our central bank," he had said.