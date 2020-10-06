ED arrests Cox & Kings former CFO in YES Bank money laundering probe

The (ED) on Tuesday arrested Anil Khandelwal, the former chief financial officer of Cox and Kings, and internal auditor Naresh Jain in connection with money laundering case.

Khandelwal and Jain, who have been remanded to seven days' ED custody, allegedly created disparities in the books of the outbound travel firm between FY2015 and FY2019.

Cox & Kings, which is going through the corporate insolvency resolution, was among the top borrowers from ED investigation allegedly revealed that Cox and Kings forged its consolidated financials by manipulating the balance sheets of its overseas subsidiaries. The board resolution submitted to the bank for sanctioning of credit was allegedly forged.

According to the ED, YES Bank’s decision to sanction loans was driven by Rana Kapoor, the lender's former CEO and MD who is under arrest. Kapoor had given allegedly instructed his employees to get the said loan continued and not to take efforts to recover it.

YES has total outstanding of Rs 3,642 crore in companies.

ED has allegedly found that during FY2015 and FY2019, sales worth Rs 3,908 crore were made to 15 fictitious customers of Cox and Kings. Majority of collection showed in the ledger of Ezeego, a group firm of Cox and Kings. Another 147 set of customers also appeared to be suspicious and non-existent, said the agency.

The agency alleged that Cox and Kings diverted Rs 1,100 crore to another stressed company with which had no business relationship.

ED official said that Khandelwal and Jain acquired mortgage property worth Rs 63 crore in their own entity, Reward Business Solutions, without paying any money. The two allegedly bought immovable properties from funds diverted from the Cox and Kings group.

“Probe conducted so far has revealed that bank translations of CKG group are not matching with the book of accounts and both of them (Jain and Khandelwal) creating disparities between books and the bank statements to camouflage the fraud, ED said.