Egypt in talks with India on wheat export ban exemption: Official

-
ALSO READ
Record wheat crop, high stocks to help India meet rising global demand
Egypt eyes adding India as a wheat import origin this month, says ministry
Demand for MP wheat shoots up globally amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Egypt approves India as wheat supplier; to import about one million tonnes
India targeting over 30-odd Russian-Ukrainian markets to ship local wheat
-
Egypt is in talks with Indian officials about getting an exemption from India's decision to ban wheat exports, Egypt's plant quarantine head Ahmed El Attar told Reuters.
"There are talks between India and Egypt on the highest levels to be part of the exemptions of this decision," El Attar told Reuters, adding "there's constant communication with our ambassador in New Delhi."
India banned wheat exports on Saturday days after saying it was targeting record shipments this year, as a scorching heat wave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high.
The government said it would still allow exports backed by already issued letters of credit and to countries that request supplies "to meet their food security needs".
In April, Egypt's agriculture ministry announced it had approved India as a source of wheat supplies as the North African country seeks to supplant purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Egypt has been working to diversify its purchases, holding talks with France, Argentina and the United States. El Attar said earlier today that Egypt is also considering importing wheat from Pakistan and Mexico.
Last week, a plant quarantine delegation headed by El Attar travelled to India to inspect the first Indian wheat shipment headed to Egypt. The shipment was purchased by Egypt's private sector.
According to El Attar, more than 45,000 tonnes out of 63,000 tonnes were already loaded on the ship before the export ban was announced.
A statement by the agriculture ministry said the shipment had passed the inspection process, with El Attar adding it had the highest protein levels compared with any other origin.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU