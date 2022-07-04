EIU Liveability Index: Bengaluru ranks 146th, worst place to live in India

Even as the top 10 world’s most liveable city list 2022 continues to be dominated by the Western European countries, the have faired poorly this year, with ranking at 146th position -- the least livable city in .

The national capital has been ranked at 112th position while the country’s financial capital Mumbai has been ranked at 117th position.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on June 24 released its Global Livability Index 2022, which ranks cities across the world on their ‘livability’ quotient, based on a range of criteria.

The first place on the list is yet again acquired by Vienna, followed by Copenhagen in second place. The 10 least liveable cities include Tehran, Dhaka, Karachi, and Lagos.

The ranking is done on various scales with stability and culture and environment having the highest weightage of 25 per cent each, while healthcare and infrastructure get weightage of 20 per cent and education has a weightage of 10 per cent.

Before 2022, only Delhi and Mumbai featured among the total of 173 cities ranked in the index. For the first time, the ranking has included Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

According to EIU, the ideal score is 100 but all the five surveyed in the index have been ranked between 140 and 146. The report suggests employers to have a provision of allowance based on the discomfort a city offers to the employees.

In May 2022, was ranked the most liveable among 111 cities in the government's 'Ease of Living Index'. It was followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Surat. Among the 49 cities ranked in the 'million-plus population' category, Delhi figures in the 13th spot and Srinagar at the bottom.