Elections 2019 Phase 4 voting, Realme 3 Pro sale & more: Top news today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Lok Sabha Election phase voting to Realme Note 3 pro sale, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.



1. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase voting today

Voting for phase four of the general election is underway in 72 constituencies across nine states. Voting will end at 6 pm.

Voting is underway in parts of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Read on...

2. Realme 3 Pro to go on sale today

Chinese smartphone brand Realme will launch its performance-centric smartphone in India. Named Realme 3 Pro, the Flipkart-exclusive phone boasts several segment-first features, including support for Fortnite game, currently compatible only with mid-range and premium smartphones. Read on...

3. MG Hector production to begin today



While MG (Morris Garages) Motor India will introduce Hector SUV in the country in June 2019, the company will commence the vehicle's production at its manufacturing facility in Halol in Gujarat from April 29.

MG Motor India had earlier announced that Hector's production would start during the second quarter of 2019 and the fact that it would actually begin from April 29 is in line with the company's announcement. Also, the company is aiming at over 75 per cent localisation level.





ALSO READ: Morris Garages demonstrates connectivity features of upcoming MG Hector SUV

Re-polling at 3 polling booths in Raiganj today

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal announced a re-poll in three polling stations in Raiganj parliamentary constituency on April 29.

Raiganj parliamentary constituency voted in the second phase on April 18. As per a notification, a fresh election will be conducted in two polling stations namely Dhologachh S.S.K and Patagora Balika Vidyalaya in Islampur assembly segment. Read on...

5. Tamil Nadu Board SSLC to declare results today

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, examinations today. The TN Board SSLC exams 2019 were conducted between March 19 and March 24, 2019. Reportedly, over 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam.

6. Flipkart Super Value Week ends today





Today is the last day of Flipkart’s Super Value Week sale. The Walmart-owned online shopping platform is hosting the Super Value Week sale, which started on April 23. The sale is primarily focused on the buyback guarantee the e-commerce company offers on a range of smartphones.

Under Flipkart Super Value Week, the users can avail complete mobile protection for as low as Rs 99, and also get additional exchange value on the purchase of smartphones during the sale period. In the normal course, users shelve out Rs 199 to Rs 2,499 or higher to buy the Complete Mobile Protection depending on the value of the phone you bought.

7. Vanzara's plea in Ishrat case: Order likely today

A special court here is likely to pass an order today on the applications of former police officers D G Vanzara and N K Amin seeking quashing of proceedings against them in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. The arguments by the lawyers of the two officers and advocate Vrinda Grover who appeared for Ishrat's mother Shamima Kauser concluded Tuesday before special judge for CBI cases J K Pandya. Kauser has opposed the applications. The Gujarat government has denied sanction for the prosecution of Vanzara and Amin. Read on...

8. NCLAT to hear IL&FS case today

The Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to hear the matter of the debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) today.

During the hearing, the tribunal observed that IL&FS should distribute funds to smaller creditors, including the investments made by provident funds (PF) and pension funds, in a manner that 80 per cent of their entitled amounts are paid. Read on...