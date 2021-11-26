Eleven Forest Service officers officers at IGNFA test positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
How Indian engineering colleges are revamping medical R&D with new-age tech
Rajasthan becomes 1st state to develop facility for Genome Sequencing
AIIMS RDA urge Vardhan to implement gargle lavage method in Covid detection
-
Eleven out of the 48 Indian Forest Service officers, who had gone for a mid-career training programme to Lucknow from the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy here, have tested positive for COVID-19 on their return.
Eight of them tested positive on their way back in Delhi on November 19 and three more on November 24 after returning to Dehradun, District Surveillance Officer, Rajeev Kumar Dikshit, said on Friday.
The infected officers have been kept under isolation at the Academy's old hostel and the area has been converted into a containment zone, he said.
All the infected officers are fully vaccinated and have only mild symptoms of COVID-19, Dikshit said.
The group, which returned to Dehradun via Delhi, had a smooth passage to Uttarakhand as Covid SOP has been relaxed in the state with people coming from outside now exempted from the mandatory formality of producing a negative RT-PCR test report at the borders.
The first positive COVID-19 case in Uttarakhand had also been reported from the Academy.
The official said Covid cases may have gone down in recent months but the threat of a possible third wave has not gone away.
"So people must not lower their guard. They must wear masks and maintain social distancing to stay safe," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU