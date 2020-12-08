Experts scramble to identify Eluru's mystery disease: 1 dead, over 400 ill

Eluru's mystery diseas: A mysterious disease that began spreading in Eluru in has claimed one life while over 400 people have fallen sick. Doctors are yet to establish as to what caused the disease that saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from symptoms like fits and nausea.

The outbreak started in the 1 Town area of Eluru in Godavari district. People affected by the mysterious illness complained of 3 to 5 minutes of epileptic fits without repetition, forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache, and back pain.

Most of the victims were in the 20-30 age group while there were about 45 children below the age of 12 years.



Here's what we know about the mystery disease spreading in Eluru



There is a suspicion that anti-mosquito fogging may have caused the disease but nothing has been confirmed officially yet. Doctors are conducting blood tests and CT (brain) scans along with Cerebral Spinal Fluid tests, which have so far turned up normal making the disease a mystery.

Though initially it was suspected that water contamination could have been the cause of the disease outbreak, sample tests ruled that out. Officials are now collecting vegetable samples from 20 affected places for testing. "We are collecting vegetable samples from top 20 places. Cases are being reported in the entire Municipal Corporation area," Himanshu Shukla, West Godavari Joint District Collector told IANS.



Central team to take stock

Special teams of doctors have been rushed to Eluru to treat the victims while a house-to-house survey has been undertaken to identify prospective patients.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited the Government General Hospital and interacted with those afflicted by the mysterious disease even as the number of patients rose.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani), who represents Eluru, said tests established that water contamination was not the cause of the unknown disease. Nani visited the hospital again on Sunday and reviewed the situation and said there was no need to panic. "Most of the victims have recovered and others are stable. We have readied 50 beds in the GGH in Vijayawada to shift patients, if required. Our medical teams are attending to every patient," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, a central team comprising Dr Jamshed Nayar, Associate Professor (Emergency Medicine) at AIIMS, New Delhi; Dr. Avinash Deoshtawar, virologist at NIV, Pune; and Dr Sanket Kulkarni, Deputy Director at Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, will reach Eluru Tuesday and try to find out the root causes for the illness.