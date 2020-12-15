Emergency use process won't impact vaccine timeline: V K Paul of Niti Aayog

-
-
The process of emergency use authorisation of covid vaccines will not disturb the timelines for their rollout since the government has already factored in this stage in its estimations, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said on Tuesday.
“We have factored in the time it will take. We are looking forward to a good decision soon,” Paul told reporters during the press briefing on the covid situation in India.
The government has also issued detailed guidelines to the states to estimate the electrical and non-electrical cold chain requirements. In all 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined
refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators are to be used, according to the health ministry estimates.
The government has also identified 23 ministries and departments at the Centre and state level and assigned roles for planning, implementation, social mobilization, awareness generation for the vaccine-roll out.
The health ministry has also issued guidelines for monitoring any adverse events. Once it has received market authorisation, the vaccine will reach phase-4 of development, where the manufacturer will have to ensure surveillance of adverse reactions.
“This is an adult vaccine and these are new platforms...We have to be very responsible. Vaccines are being examined on a scientific basis and regulators will look for more than reasonable satisfaction to give an approval,” Paul said.
Three vaccine candidates are currently undergoing review by the subject expert committee of the drug controller general of India including Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech and the shot developed by US pharma company Pfizer along with Germany based BioNtech.
Paul also said that while it was reassuring that the number of cases were on a decline in India, there is still a possibility of a second or third wave as witnessed in the West. “Lambi ladai hai (the fight is long),” he said.
Cases per million in India are lower at 7,178 compared to the global average of over 9,100. At 104, the deaths per million population and the case fatality rate of 1.45 per cent in India are lower than most big countries.
