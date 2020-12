Employees feel left behind as firms expand pace of digitisation amid Covid

Digital transformation is all about culture and technology, which means it’s essential that employees feel included in the process. While businesses are doubling down on digital transformation, new research by Pegasystems finds that organisational leaders are leaving many of their employees behind in the process.

As company leaders accelerate the pace of digitisation in the wake of the pandemic, the research reveals that as many as 94 per cent of employees are eager to be part of the solution. Yet, only 10 per cent of staff strongly agree they know how to contribute to their ...