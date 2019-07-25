En route to Delhi for treatment, six-month-old girl dies on flight

A six-month-old girl suffering from heart disease died on board a from to Delhi late Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

The child has been identified as Rachita Kumari, a resident of Bihar, who was coming to Delhi along with her parents for her treatment. She died on 8481.

"Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple suspect no foul play and told us that she was suffering from longenital heart disease," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia said.

The girl had a small hole in her heart and she was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.