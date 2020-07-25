JUST IN
Encounter breaks out between forces, militants on outskirts of Srinagar

Security forces launches a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
 

He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

He said the exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited.
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 11:13 IST

