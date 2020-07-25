Encounter breaks out between forces, militants on outskirts of Srinagar

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.



He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

He said the exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited.