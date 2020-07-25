Encounter breaks out between forces, militants on outskirts of Srinagar

-
ALSO READ
Three militants killed by security forces in Srinagar; encounter underway
Jammu and Kashmir: Militant, CRPF personnel killed in encounter in Srinagar
After Article 370 abrogation, Army seeks to buy land for camps in Kashmir
CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
2 Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam; Army man injured
-
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.
He said the exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU