Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The on Thursday opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

"At about 1100 hours, Pak Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba sector of district", a defence spokesman said.

This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.

Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)