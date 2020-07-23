JUST IN
Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The Pakistan Army on Thursday opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

"At about 1100 hours, Pak Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch district", a defence spokesman said.

This is the third day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.

Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 14:53 IST

