Encounter underway between security forces and militants in J&K's Kulgam

An encounter is reported to have broken out early Saturday morning between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Damhal Hanjipora area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, informed a police official. As forces were conducting searches in the area, militants opened fire on them. An encounter ensued as the security forces retaliated, he said.

A gunfight is on at present and further details are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway between Police/Security Forces and terrorists at DH Pora in Kulgam. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/a7NUTY0R0f — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

A day before, the had shelled a terrorist launch pad and an ammunition dump across the de facto border in Jammu and Kashmir, shelling Pakistan for allegedly breaking an informal ceasefire between the two countries.

"There are reports of heavy damage on enemy side,” a government spokesperson had said in Srinagar. India had responded after being attacked in Keran Sector of Kupwara district, he had added.

TV news channel NDTV had shown drone camera footage released by the Indian Army, apparently showing Pakistani targets ablaze. Indian soldiers didn’t cross the Line of Control (LoC) — as the de facto border is called — in the military action, media reports said.

News agency PTI, quoting unnamed police officials, had reported that Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri area of Baramulla district, too. Six Indian security personnel were injured in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector of Rajouri district last week when Pakistan fired at them.

All through the week, Pakistan has fired small arms and mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district.