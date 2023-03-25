JUST IN
Enemy properties: Most Pakistani assets in UP, Chinese in Meghalaya
Gordon Moore, credited for bringing PCs to millions of homes, dies at 94
Business Standard

Enemy properties: Most Pakistani assets in UP, Chinese in Meghalaya

The government is moving to monetise over 12,000 such properties across the country

Topics
Enemy properties | Pakistan  | China

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Home Affairs began the process of selling 12,611 enemy properties belonging to Pakistani and Chinese nationals. According to some media reports these properties are worth Rs 1 trillion.

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 13:48 IST

