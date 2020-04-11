Enough stock of essentials for coronavirus lockdown period, say retailers

The Association of India (RAI) on Friday said there was enough stock of grains, pulses and other daily essentials for the period and beyond, asking citizens not to resort to panic buying.



The statement acquires significance given the growing Covid-19 cases in India.



Grocery buying has been frequently cited by people to step out of homes, forcing the government and local authorities to strictly enforce and containment rules.



RAI said it was working closely with various state governments and with the Centre to resolve supply concerns.