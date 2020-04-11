Enough stock of essentials for coronavirus lockdown period, say retailers

-
ALSO READ
25% retailers may be out of biz after lockdown if govt doesn't help: Study
How premium retailers are taking the next big leap with their own brands
Mall owners, retailers fail to agree over contentious issues amid lockdown
Coronavirus scare: Manufacturers, retailers flock to offices of ministries
Offline retailers bet on last-minute shoppers for Republic-Day sales
-
The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Friday said there was enough stock of grains, pulses and other daily essentials for the lockdown period and beyond, asking citizens not to resort to panic buying.
The statement acquires significance given the growing Covid-19 cases in India.
Grocery buying has been frequently cited by people to step out of homes, forcing the government and local authorities to strictly enforce lockdown and containment rules.
RAI said it was working closely with various state governments and with the Centre to resolve supply concerns.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU