JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus spread: Death toll crosses 200 in India, govt expands testing
Business Standard

Enough stock of essentials for coronavirus lockdown period, say retailers

The statement acquires significance given the growing Covid-19 cases in India.

Viveat Susan Pinto 

Retailers to go on expansion spree amid muted same-store sales growth
Grocery buying has been frequently cited by people to step out of homes, forcing the government and local authorities to strictly enforce lockdown and containment rules.

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Friday said there was enough stock of grains, pulses and other daily essentials for the lockdown period and beyond, asking citizens not to resort to panic buying.

The statement acquires significance given the growing Covid-19 cases in India.

Grocery buying has been frequently cited by people to step out of homes, forcing the government and local authorities to strictly enforce lockdown and containment rules.

RAI said it was working closely with various state governments and with the Centre to resolve supply concerns.
First Published: Sat, April 11 2020. 01:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU