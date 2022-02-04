Ensure adequate availability of urea in Bihar: Lok Sabha MP to Mandaviya

Former Union Minister and BJP member Ram Kripal Yadav on Friday sought intervention of Chemical and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for ensuring adequate availability of in Bihar, saying farmers are facing problems due to the shortages.

In a communication to the fertilisers minister, Yadav said that farmers in his parliamentary constituency Pataliputra are facing the problem of inadequate availability of

"I request the minister for adequate supply of to the state as per their demands," he said.

The shortage is not there only in Pataliputra, but at all places in the state, he added.

Domestic fertiliser production reached 28.5 million tonnes during the April-December period of 2021-22. Out of the total fertiliser production, urea output was at 18.7 million tonnes, Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) at 3 million tonnes and complex fertilisers at 6.8 million tonnes.

The government is making available fertilisers, namely urea and different grades of P&K fertilisers to farmers at subsidised prices through manufacturers/ importers.

