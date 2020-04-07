Ensure safety of nurses, Kerala CM writes letters to Thackeray, Kejriwal

-
Acting on the reports of para-medical staff being infected with coronavirus in Delhi and Maharashtra, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written letters to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to ensure safety of nurses from Kerala working in these two states. "I need not remind you that a vast majority of the nursing community serving within India and abroad belongs to Kerala. The services rendered by them have been lauded by one and all.
In this hour of crisis, the nation needs to stand with them and give them the confidence which they have been giving all along to others," Vijayan said in the letter.
At a media briefing on Monday after the evaluation meet on coronavirus in Kerala, Vijayan said 46 nurses from Kerala have been infected by Covid-19 in Mumbai and more than 150 nurses were kept under observation there.ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 354 new cases in 24 hrs, death toll at 117
"We are receiving frantic telephone calls from them (nurses). Many of them are informing us that there is lack of adequate precaution to prevent the contagion of the disease," Vijayan said in letters to his counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray.
He also said that five nurses in Delhi State Cancer Institute have been confirmed with coronavirus and there were complaints regarding lack of PPEs across the country.
Kerala is one of the world's largest contributors to the talent pool of nurses. The world comes to know our State through their work. On #WorldHealthDay the State expresses its profound gratitude to nurses & midwives for their sacrifices & contributions. We are proud of you.— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) April 7, 2020
