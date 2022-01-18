Enter into a contract with firm to demolish twin-towers in a week: SC

-
The Supreme Court (SC), on Monday, directed real estate major Supertech Ltd to execute a contract within a week with a company to demolish its twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project in Noida.
The NOIDA authority informed the bench that it has finalised the company Edifice Engineering for demolishing the twin towers in consultation with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee.
The top court also directed Supertech Ltd to make the refund payments to the home buyers without prejudice to their rights and contentions. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant told senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for Supertech Ltd., “The contract (with a demolishing agency) shall be executed no later within a period of one week from today”.
The bench noted in its order, “Advocate Ravindra Kumar, appearing on behalf of Noida states that the agency which is to carry out the work of demolition has been finalised in consultation with CBRI. Parag Tripathi, senior counsel, appearing on behalf of Supertech Ltd. states that there are no objections to the agency, which has been finalised and the developer would be applying for all necessary no objection certificates (NOC) within a period of one week. The application for NOCs shall also be marked to NOIDA authorities”.
The top court refused to give more time to Supertech Ltd for entering into a contract with Edifice despite the repeated insistence of Tripathi saying that the NOCs can be obtained subsequently.
Tripathi submitted that the court can give one week for applying for NOC and Supertech will enter into the contract within two weeks. “I have already placed EOI which has terms of the contract. I just need the NOC, which the agency wants. It is the agency which has said that you please get the NOC. I have no difficulty in entering into contract”
