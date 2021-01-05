Environmental hazards kill 3,000 people yearly in Israel

Some 3,000 people die in every year as a result of exposure to environmental hazards, said a report issued by the Ministry of Health.

The report, written by the Ministry and the Israeli and Health Fund, said on Monday that the deaths are caused by exposure to air pollution, radon gas and environmental tobacco smoke, reports Xinhua news agency.

"There is also evidence that exposure to environmental pollutants increases susceptibility to coronavirus and affects the severity of the disease," the report added.

The report indicated progress on issues related to health and the and outlined several challenges and actions that need to be taken to reduce health vulnerabilities as a result of environmental hazards.

"Following the coronavirus pandemic, must take steps to build resilience of health and environment, and limit public exposure to toxic substances in air, water, and consumer product and increase accessibility to green spaces," it added.

