Envoys of 7 nations present credentials to Prez Kovind via video conference

President accepted credentials from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of seven countries -- North Korea, Senegal, Trinidad and Tobago, Mauritius, Australia, Cote d'Ivoire and Rwanda -- through video conference on Thursday.

This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that credentials were presented through the digital medium.

The President remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by Covid-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner, read an official statement.

In this regard, he called the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony a special day in India's engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi, it said.

He stated that India remains committed to harnessing the limitless possibilities of the digital pathway for the advancement of its people and the world at large.

Addressing the envoys, Kovind said that the Covid-19 pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge to the global community and the crisis called for greater global cooperation.

He also pointed out that India has been at the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic, the statement said.

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners who presented their credentials included Ambassador Choe Hui Chol from North Korea, Ambassador Abdoul Wahab Haidara from Senegal, High Commissioner Roger Gopaul from Trinidad and Tobago, High Commissioner Santi Bai Hanoomanjee from Mauritius, High Commissioner Barry Robert O'Farrell from Australia, Ambassador M N'DRY Eric Camille from Cote d'Ivoire and High Commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira from Rwanda.

"Today's event has added a new dimension to India's digital diplomacy initiatives," the statement further said.