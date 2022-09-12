EPFO likely to set up offices in Latin America, Africa soon: Report

-
ALSO READ
How to file EPFO e-nomination online via UAN; check steps and features
Gender disparity: Harder for women to re-enter job market, shows EPFO data
Ad-hoc panel backs raising the wage ceiling under EPFO to Rs 21,000: Report
EPFO equity push: Stock returns more than 2x those of bonds, shows data
TDS will not apply to EPF balance till FY21: Here's what experts suggest
-
In a bid to increase its presence outside India, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may soon set up consultancy offices in Latin America and Africa. According to a report by Economic Times (ET), the organisation may also rope in global experts.
"By 2037, EPFO aims to have a strong presence and service centres in Asia and the Pacific followed by setting up consultancy offices in Latin America and Africa," an official was quoted as saying by ET.
The official added that EPFO has prepared a detailed roadmap for the next two and a half decades for it to become a social security provider. The top-level officials at the EPFO have also approved the long-term vision and it will soon be discussed with the stakeholders.
Also Read: EPFO to provide safer, more stable returns to those nearing retirement
The board of trustees of EPFO is headed by the union labour minister and has representatives of employees as well as employers. Any change in the current investment structure will have to be approved by the CBT.
With the new offices in other continents, the organisation is aiming to help the smaller countries in the region to develop their own social security, much like India, ET added.
Moreover, EPFO is also looking to improve its functioning by hiring global experts. The organisation will work towards "transitioning" itself to a "leaner and flatter" organisation, the report said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU