Esther Duflo, Raghuram Rajan join Tamil Nadu's economic advisory council

The government on Monday said it constituted an Economic Advisory Council to the chief minister, which includes Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, former chief economic advisor to the Union government Arvind Subramanian, development economist Prof Jean Dreze, and former Union finance Secretary S Narayan.

This was revealed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his address to the 16th Assembly on Monday.

This is to reverse slowdown in economic growth, and to chart a rapid growth path. Based on the council's recommendations, the government would take steps to revitalise economy and see that the benefits of growth reached all segments of society, the state has said.





Raghuram Rajan

The fiscal health of the state is a cause for concern and the government would focus on improving it and bringing down debt burden, and release a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances in July, the state said.