EU regulator backs use of GSK-Vir antibody for Covid-19 treatment

-
ALSO READ
Walmart, Flipkart mobilise resources to help India fight against Covid-19
Sanofi-GSK delay Covid-19 vaccine to late 2021 in setback to global fight
Sputnik V developers offer to share tech with Sanofi-GSK amid vaccine delay
GSK transfers malaria vaccine production to India's Bharat Biotech
Regeneron antibody cocktail helps prevent symptomatic Covid-19: Drugmaker
-
The European Union's drug regulator said on Friday a Covid-19 antibody treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology can be used to treat patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.
The opinion relates to the use of the treatment, sotrovimab, in adults and adolescents aged 12 years or older and weighing at least 40 kilograms.
"Based on our most recent in vitro data, sotrovimab continues to combat Covid-19 as it evolves and has retained activity against all circulating variants of concern," Vir Chief Executive George Scangos said in a joint statement with GSK.
Interim data from a study of the experimental therapy showed 85% reduction in hospitalization and deaths among Covid-19 patients, GSK and Vir had said.
The rolling review of the drug is ongoing, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.
Similar therapies from Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have received recommendations from U.S.
and European health regulators earlier this year.
Antibody treatments are designed to decrease the severity of Covid-19 among patients diagnosed with the infection.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU