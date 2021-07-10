EU says it has enough shots to meet 70% vaccination goal in July

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: European Union ready to discuss US vaccine patent proposal
PM Modi, European Commission president exchange views on coronavirus
European Union looks to open borders after a year of pandemic isolation
UK vaccine gambles paid off, while Europe's caution slowed it down
Tussle between US, allies over Covid-19 vaccine supply escalates
-
The European Union says it now has enough doses to meet its goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of the region's adult population by the end of this month.
With infections resurging in many European countries, the next challenge will be ensuring that the doses find takers, as demand wanes in some areas. According to the European Centre for Disease Control, 44 per cent of the adult EU population is fully vaccinated, and 64 per cent have received at least one dose.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday that by Sunday 500 million doses will have been delivered to all regions of the 27-nation EU. She urged member countries to do everything to increase vaccinations.
So far EU countries have administered 386 million doses for the overall population of 447 million, according to the ECDC. While Europe's vaccination campaign is more advanced than most of the world, the pace within the EU varies widely, with just 17% of Bulgaria's adult population having received a first dose compared with 81 per cent in Belgium.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU