Europe gears up for more economic pain as Covid refuses to die down

-
ALSO READ
Europe's Covid surge looks less deadly as rise in testing keeps deaths low
Second coronavirus wave swells across US and Europe as winter looms
Threat of lethal autumn in Europe as Covid-19 returns in older population
ECB prepares more aid for euro zone economy to help Covid-induced recession
Europe, US watch Covid-19 cases grow as debate rises over new restrictions
-
There’s further economic pain ahead for European countries as France and Germany announce new nationwide lockdowns and other governments consider doing the same.
The latest measures to address the second wave of Covid-19 infections in Europe could lead to higher unemployment, the permanent closure of many businesses and even more national debt.
“Scarring will occur with each iteration,” analysts at High Frequency Economics said in note on Wednesday about the new lockdowns.
“Businesses and households will fail, increasing the number of jobs that will never come back at any interest rate and with any level of fiscal stimulus.”
French President Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday a second nationwide lockdown starting Friday, with only schools and factories remaining open — in contrast to March, when these were also shut.
The decision delivers a new blow to restaurants, bars, cinemas and retailers, many of which were only just starting to get back on their feet.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU