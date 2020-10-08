Ex-Cognizant CMD Ramamoorthy joins advisory team of Chennai Math Institute

-
-
Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, former Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant, has joined the advisory leadership team of Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI), a premier institution for teaching and research--from undergraduate to post-doctoral programmes--in Mathematics, Computer Science, Physics and Data Science.
He quit Cognizant in July to pursue his personal interest in the field of education.
"I have joined the advisory leadership team of Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI), one of the premier institutions for teaching and research—from undergraduate to post-doctoral programmes—in Mathematics, Computer Science, Physics and Data Science," Ramamoorthy said in his social media account.
He said that CMI is recognised as a deemed university and has been supported by several reputable government bodies and corporate houses.
It has been synonymous with “excellence” on many fronts including attracting passionate faculty of international repute, who, in turn, attract the best students through a common entrance examination or national level Olympiad.
In this way it sustains a deep research orientation where an overwhelming majority of students pursue their PhD programme at some of the best institutions in the world, establishing strong linkages with the peer institutions whose alumni have won a number of Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals (equivalent of the Nobel Prize in Mathematics).
Ramamoorthy sai in addition to pursuing higher education and research in some of the prestigious institutions around the world, CMI students have joined some of the best global corporate houses such as Microsoft, Google, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, EY, Teradata, Intellect Design, Ford Analytics, LatentView and Temenos. The premium salaries they draw compare favourably with such institutions of excellence.
"I am looking forward to a fruitful association with CMI as its Chief Executive Officer, advising the institution on its growth, funding, industry-academia linkages for applied research, as well as broad-based relationships with the government, industry and other stakeholders, globally," said Ramamoorthy.
