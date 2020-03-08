Ex law minister Hans Raj Bhardwaj passes away, Ravi Shankar condoles death

-
Former Law minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Sunday evening. He was 83.
Bhardwaj breathed his last at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he was admitted since Wednesday due to Kidney-related issues, his family told PTI. He will be cremated at the Nighambodh Ghat on Monday at 4 pm, his son Arun Bhardwaj said.
He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
BJP leader and incumbent minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condoled the death of the former law minister. "Deeply condole the sad demise of Shri Hansraj Bhardwaj who for long years served as the Law Minister of India. We were together in the Parliament. May his soul Rest In Peace," Prasad tweeted
