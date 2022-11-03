JUST IN
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'
President Droupadi Murmu begins maiden two-day visit to Mizoram today
New Omicron variants not causing significant rise in infections: Experts
TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, his son arrested for alleged documents forgery
Delhi wakes up to thick smog, air quality index dips to 'severe' again
Munugodu bypolls: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay detained after protest
J-K shuns 'corrupt' label, transforms into best governed UT in 3 yrs
Two dead, many others injured after fire breaks out at Vrindavan hotel
BJP-led Centre is pro-poor, industry-friendly, says Mansukh Mandaviya
Karnataka CM assures full cooperation to Lockheed Martin for expansion
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'
Business Standard

Ex-Navy Chief Admiral Ramdas joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Yatra resumed from Patancheru on the city outskirts Thursday morning and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night, Congress sources said

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Telangana on Thursday.

The Yatra resumed from Patancheru on the city outskirts Thursday morning and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night, Congress sources said.

"Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff, who at 89 continues to be an indefatigable campaigner for public causes, along with his wife Lalita Ramdas, herself the daughter of Admiral Katari, 1st Indian Chief of Naval Staff, walked with @RahulGandhi on Day 57 of #BharatJodoYatra," AICC General Secretary, in-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted.

Congress president in Telangana and MP A Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders walked with Gandhi in the morning session, the sources said.

The Yatra will take a break on Friday, they said.

The mega foot march of Gandhi entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on November 7, the sources said.

The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 10:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU