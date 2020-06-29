Ex-RBI governor Rangarajan gets lifetime achievement award on Stats Day

Former Reserve Bank of India governor C was on Monday conferred with the lifetime achievement award for his contribution to statistics on the occasion of Statistics Day.

In his acceptance speech, highlighted the importance of credibility of official statistics.

Besides heading and the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council, was chairman of the Statistical Commission, set up in 2000 to review the statistical system.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Bibek Debroy, said Covid-19 has raised the issue of paucity of government expenditure and the need for its re-prioritization towards the health sector

Chief statistician Pravin Srivastava said the government will launch e-Sigma that will capture data using mobile devices.