Excise duty to rules for blocking rogue websites, here're key court orders

Govt tenders stalled by litigation: SC The higher judiciary usually does not examine the terms of tenders, especially in writ petitions challenging them, as they are commercial documents. But since the government and public sector enterprises venture into economic activities, the Supreme Court has built certain checks and balances to ensure fairness in the procedure as required by the Constitution.

It thus scrutinises tenders in writ petitions in rare cases. Now the Supreme Court feels that “the window has been opened too wide as almost every small or big tender is now sought to ...