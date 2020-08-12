Expert group discusses procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, collaborations

The expert group in vaccines on Wednesday advised all the states not to chart separate pathways of procurement, while also discussing India's engagement with all international players for early delivery of vaccines not only in India, but also in low and middle income countries, a press statement said.

The expert group chaired by Dr V K Paul, member, Heth, Niti Aayog, along with Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also deliberated on the financial resources required for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine and various options of financing the same.

"Strategy and follow-up action on all possible scenarios to ensure equitable and transparent delivery of vaccine was deliberated upon," the statement said.

The committee also took up issues related to vaccine safety and surveillance, and strategy for community involvement through transparent information and awareness creation.

The expert group also discussed conceptualisation and implementation mechanisms for creation of a digital infrastructure for inventory management and delivery mechanism of the vaccine, including tracking of vaccination process with particular focus on last mile delivery.

The group also considered the broad parameters guiding the selection of Covid-19 vaccine candidates for the country and sought inputs from Standing Technical Sub-Committee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation for the same.

Russia on Tuesday announced the world first Covid-19 vaccine - Sputnik V.

"India’s support to its key neighbors and development partner countries for Covid-19 vaccines was deliberated upon," the press statement said.

The group looked into the procurement mechanisms for Covid-19 vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing, along with guiding principles for prioritisation of population groups for vaccination.

Zydus Cadilla, Bharat Biotech and Oxford-Astra Zeneca are three vaccine candidates which are undergoing trials at different stages in India.

Indian companies have joined Covax - Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access, and have partnered with the Gates Foundation and Gavi to supply vaccines to low and medium income countries. Many rich countries such as the US, Japan and the UK among others have already paid drug companies upfront to secure billions of doses of vaccines.

Indian vaccine makers are keenly waiting for the government to give some indication of public procurement of vaccines.