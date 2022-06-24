Expert panel approves use of Serum Institute's Covovax for 7-11-year olds

-
ALSO READ
Wockhardt, Serum Institute of India tie up to make vaccines in UK
DCGI accords conditional market approval for Covaxin and Covishield
Covid-19 vaccine: SII to test Novavax for Omicron variant strain
Serum Institute seeks Covovax EUA for 7- to 11-year age group
Risk-taker gets a booster dose: Meet Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute
-
An expert panel advising the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Covovax for use in children aged 7-11, according to sources.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will review this recommendation before granting a final approval.
Sources indicated that the SEC deliberated upon the matter and recommended an EUA for use in younger children. The process of data review was on for the past few months, after SII submitted trial data from their children’s studies around March.
Covovax — the protein vaccine from US major Novovax — already has DCGI nod for use in adults as well as children in the age group of 12-17 years. The government has procured Biological E’s vaccine Corbevax for adolescent vaccination, and has not placed orders for Covovax. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, too, has approval for use for 12-17-year olds.
The expert panel had recommended use of Corbevax for children as young as five in April, while it had sought more data from Bharat Biotech for kids in the 2-11-year category.
India started vaccinating adolescents (aged 15-18) from January, and further expanded the drive to include children as young as 12 years from March.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU