Delhi wants staff in non-covid hospitals to explain how they got infected

has issued a circular that would require all doctors, nurses, paramedics in non-Covid-19 hospitals who have caught the Covid-19 infection or come in close contact with an infected person to provide a written explanation of how they landed in such a situation.

A letter sent out by Padmini Singla, health and family welfare secretary, has asked all medical directors to obtain a written explanation on how the health workers contracted the disease despite wearing protective gear, maintaining safe distance and taking all precautions.

has said that medical directors are “indiscriminately sending such health staff for quarantine to hotels and their homes for a period of 14 days.

“This practise is causing an unnecessary shortage of doctors and staff in hospitals...It seems it is happening because either hospitals are not following the standard operating procedures or such persons are not following the guidelines prescribed for health workers,” Singla said in her letter.

Many hospitals are grappling with the shortage of personal protective equipment and are rationing their use. Such gear is mostly being used by doctors dealing with suspected Covid-19 cases. Several doctors however, who have been found to be infected were not dealing with Covid-19 patients.

An 8-month pregnant nurse at the emergency ward of a Delhi hospital also said that she was coming in contact with patients suspected of having the infection but all facilities of testing and precautions were being given only to doctors and not to nursing staff. “I stood for two hours to get myself tested but I was pushed out...I could not get tested,” she said.

In the letter Singla has also asked all the medical directors to constitute a team of doctors to “ascertain whether a contact fulfils the government’s guidelines to be declared as the contact of a positive patient.”