Explained: How 2021 science Nobel Prizes impact our world

The science Nobel Prizes are often awarded for work that was done decades ago. This can be frustrating to scientists and in 2021, it led to disappointment for all those betting on Covid-related research and mRNA vaccine development.

But there is an underlying logic to the awards; they are only given after it’s clear that the work was of extreme fundamental importance, and that can take a long time. The physics and chemistry awards this year clearly highlighted environmental concerns. The physiology award was for some very elegant work that opened up a new understanding of ...