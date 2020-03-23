Explained: How the hygiene market stacks up amid coronavirus

The messages are all over, exhorting people to stay safe and adopt basic hygiene standards. At a time when COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 400 and are increasing by the day, the focus on long-term habit formation is key.

A fallout of this is that the market for masks, soaps, hand sanitisers and liquid handwash is booming, resulting in stock-outs and companies ramping up production. Although price escalation has been curbed after the government stepped in last week to monitor the production, distribution and marketing of face masks and hand sanitisers, the issue of spurious products remains a problem.

Raids have been conducted non-stop by authorities in states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, clamping down on unorganised makers of face masks and sanitisers. But the journey is long and challenging, say sources within the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market.

In the last few days, the price of a 50-ml bottle of hand sanitiser at retail outlets in Mumbai has fallen sharply. Brands such as Godrej Protekt and Savlon, for instance, are now available for Rs 25 and Rs 27 respectively, a drop of 66 per cent in the prices. Face masks, on the other hand, are now available for Rs 50 a unit, versus Rs 100-150 a unit earlier.





For a category considered niche and only around Rs 150 crore in terms of size, experts say that it will be just a matter of months before hand sanitisers as a segment will double to around Rs 300 crore in terms of size, given the demand for it.

Soaps and handwashes, on the other hand, have promotional offers running at groceries and supermarkets to boost consumption. But the other side of the picture is that people have been buying these products in large quantities over the last few weeks as panic buying grows, top retailers have told Business Standard.



Officials at Big Bazaar, one of the largest grocery chains in the country, said that they are not closing any of their outlets in Mumbai and other cities even as malls are in lockdown mode. An executive at Big Bazaar said that the retailer had a standard operating procedure in place to protect people and staff from COVID-19 at all its outlets across the country. This included sanitisation of cash and baggage counters, thermal screening at entry and exit points, use of gloves and masks by security and personnel as well as disinfection of high-contact areas within stores.

Some grocery retailers such as DMart are implementing strict crowd management policies at their outlets in Mumbai and other cities to minimise the rush at their outlets.



Random checks and tests by local authorities are being conducted at retail outlets across cities to prevent sale of spurious products as well as monitor crowds now that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been implemented across cities.

E-tailers are chipping in too, with market places such as Amazon indicating that it will monitor sellers of hygiene products on its platform to weed out fake products. Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer, India and SAARC regions, Godrej Consumer (GCPL), said these were challenging times for consumers as they battle misinformation, shortage of products and an overall health scare.