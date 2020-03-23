- Coronavirus LIVE: Lockdown in Delhi from today; 5,476 deaths in Italy
Coronavirus LIVE: Lockdown in Delhi from today; 5,476 deaths in Italy
To contain the coronavirus outbreak in India, those like Delhi, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and Jharkhand have imposed a lockdown till March 31. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Covid-19
The 263 Indian students who have been evacuated from Rome today by a special Air India flight are being taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility | Photo: @ANI (Twitter)
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's national capital, Delhi, has been put under a lockdown for nine days — from today until March 31 — as a measure to contain the transmission of Covid-19. Several other states, including Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, are also under a lockdown. State leaders have urged citizens not to rush to villages or gather in crowds in general to prevent the spread of the virus.
A total of 396 individuals have so far been confirmed positive in India, according to the latest update by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in India rose to seven on Sunday.
According to Union health ministry data, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 67, followed by Kerala at 52. Delhi has reported 29 positive cases, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 27 cases. Telangana has reported 22 cases, Rajasthan 24, and Karnataka 26 coronavirus patients.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has continued to spread in locked-down Italy, with the total cumulative number of infected cases reaching 59,138 and deaths 5,476. Globally, more than 325,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and at least 14,380 have died. A global recession may be looming, as businesses down tools and send workers home to stop the spread of the virus. In the US, more than 400 people have died from the virus so far.
