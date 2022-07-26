Explained: The Flag Code of India, the amendments and the objections

The of India is a set of laws and conventions concerning the use, display, and hoisting of the Indian national flag in the country. It was brought into effect on January 26, 2002. Quite recently, the Indian government amended some its provisions. Here are details about the and the changes made to it.

What does the say?

The Flag Code of India, 2002, states that a member of the public, private organisation, or educational institute is allowed to hoist the national flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise, consistent with the dignity and honour of the flag.

The code has been divided into three parts. The first part contains a general description of the national flag. The second part talks about the display of the flag by members of the public, private organisations, and other institutions. The third part is about the display of the national flag by central and state governments, and their organisations/agencies.

Before the 2002 code was introduced, the display of the national flag was governed by provisions of The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

What are the amendments to the code?

On July 20, 2022, the Centre amended the Flag Code of India, allowing the national flag to be flown both in the day and at night if it is displayed in the open or on the house of a member of the public. Earlier, the tricolour could be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset.

In an earlier amendment dated December 30, 2021, the government had allowed the use of machine-made and polyester flags. Previously, such flags were not allowed to be used.

Government’s appeal to public

The Centre is encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag on their houses between August 13 and 15, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

“In the 75th year of Independence, citizens should pledge to re-dedicate themselves to the tricolour for the development, bright future and security of the country, by hoisting the Tricolour in their homes between August 13 and 15,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a statement.

Why are the amendments being criticised?

A section of Khadi weavers is protesting against the amendments made to the flag code, saying that the demand for khadi flags has suffered due to a new rule that permits the use of machine-made and polyester flags. The Karnataka Khadi Gramudyog Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS), a unit that spins the fabric used to make the national flag, halted operations and called a nationwide protest against the amendment, The Indian Express reported.

Leaders of the Congress party have also slammed the government for the move.

“By allowing the import of Tricolour made of polyester, an arrangement has been made for ‘China-made Tricolour in every home’ — the very China that is encroaching on our land,” said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

A brief about the Indian national flag

The Indian national flag is rectangular, with stripes in three colours: saffron, white, and green. It has a 24-spoke navy blue wheel known as the Ashok Chakra at its centre. It was adopted at a meeting of the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947.