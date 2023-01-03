Explained: What is the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka?

The six-decade-old between and Maharashtra over the control of a city came back to light once again in December. The vehicles with Maharashtra number plates were attacked in . In response, buses were defaced in Pune. At the centre of the issue is a district on the border of the two states, Belagavi (known as Belgaum till 2004).

What is the Maharashtra-Karnataka

The issue finds its origin in the State Reorganisation Act of 1956, which determined the borders of Indian states based on language. Karnataka was formed on November 1, 1956, and Maharashtra was created on May 1, 1960.

Since its reorganisation, Maharashtra has claimed that 856 villages should be part of its territory, not Karnataka. These include Belgavi, Karwar and Nipani. Maharashtra believes that Belagavi being in the other state generates a "feeling of insecurity among the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka".

Karnataka has, however, refused to let go of the villages.

Mahajan Commission

On October 25, 1996, a commission under then Supreme Court chief justice Meher Chand Mahajan was set up on the insistence of Maharashtra to resolve the issue.

The commission rejected Maharashtra's claim over Belagavi and 247 other villages. These included Jatt, Solapur and Akkalkote. The commission said that these should remain a part of Karnataka.

It also declared that 264 villages, including Nipani, Khanapur and Nandagad, must be made a part of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra outrightly rejected the commission's report and maintained that it had not adequately addressed its concerns. Karnataka supported the ruling.

Case in Supreme Court

In 2004, the Maharashtra government filed a petition in the Supreme Court staking the claim over Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka. Karnataka changed the name of the place from Belgaum to Belagavi. It also made it the second capital of the state.

The matter is pending in the apex court, and both states have said that the issue cannot be resolved politically and requires a legal solution.

Political tensions

Both states have used the issue to stoke regional sentiments during elections. In Maharashtra, almost every party includes Belagavi in its election manifesto. BJP, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP and MNS all believe that Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka should be merged into Maharashtra.

In December, the current chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, announced that freedom fighters in Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka, including Belagavi, will receive a pension and free medical care under Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Scheme.

Within days, Basavraj Bommai, chief minister of Karnataka, announced grants for all Kannada schools in Maharashtra. He said that his government is even considering staking a claim on over 40 villages in Jatt taluka in Sangli, Maharashtra. The next day he said they would claim rights over villages in Solapur.

Current status

Maharashtra was planning to send a delegation to Belegavi on December 6 to hold discussions with the local groups. The Karnataka government opposed the visit, and it was postponed. However, the workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedika activists, led by Narayan Gowda, went to Belagavi and attacked the buses from Maharashtra.

In retaliation, violent attacks occurred in Maharashtra on Karnataka's buses.

The issue is currently sub judice, and the Supreme Court will decide the issue.