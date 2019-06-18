Explained: Why health care failed to click for India at Cannes ad fest

India took home only one bronze Lion in the coveted health care category at the ongoing Cannes Ad Fest, making it the worst haul in four years for domestic agencies in the segment. In 2016, Mumbai-based Medulla Communications had bagged seven Lions and the Healthcare Agency of the Year trophy, while in 2017 it was the turn of McCann Health to strike it rich in the category.

McCann had won four golds and four silvers as well as the Grand Prix for Good award for 'The Immunity Charm' campaign, created for Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry. Last year, TBWA India had bagged a ...