Extremely heavy rains to continue in Mumbai until morning of August 6: IMD

Extremely heavy rains will continue to batter Mumbai and neighbouring areas until Thursday morning, the said in a special bulletin.

On Wednesday, incessant heavy rainfall and strong winds battered Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting suburban train and bus services. Three high-capacity cranes deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Raigad district collapsed due to gusty winds in the afternoon, but there was no casualty, an official said.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) lashed parts of Mumbai. Colaba recorded 22.9 cm while Santacruz recorded 8.8 cm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Wind speed reached 70 kmph and gusted at 107 kmph between 5pm and 5.15 pm in Colaba.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 70 kmph along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August, the special bulletin said.

In another bulletin, the said widespread rainfall with isolated, scattered heavy to very heavy falls are most likely to continue over Gujarat, central Maharashtra, the ghat areas till August 6 and reduce thereafter.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior and coastal Karnataka during next 4-5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over coastal Karnataka on August 8-9, over Tamil Nadu on August 6 and 8-9 and over Kerala and Mahe during August 5-9.