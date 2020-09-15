$100 mn fund for small business: Facebook invites applications for grant

In a bid to assuage businesses facing the impact of the pandemic and the following lockdown, is inviting applications for a grant to meet the challenges.

The small business grants programme worth $100 million was announced by the tech giant as part of its commitment to businesses and communities globally.

The last date for submitting the application is September 21, 2020. According to a statement, businesses with 2 and 50 employees experiencing challenges from Covid-19 can apply for the grant. The businesses have to be located in or near India offices in New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai.

The company will provide the grant to up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in more than 30 countries. The businesses must have been functioning for over a year to be eligible for the grant. You can apply for the grant here.

Being at the center of several political controversies, the company is moving ahead with building communities and businesses. The company has also launched a $40 million grant program for Black-owned businesses hit by the pandemic in the US — part of it's a broader initiative to help Black communities, which it announced in June.

It is to be noted that all small business owners have struggled since the Centre announced a countrywide in March to try to contain the spread of While India is now in Unlock 4.0 with almost all services resuming operations, are one of the worst-hit by the deadly pandemic.