Faceless scheme: Revenue officers seeks change in role, service conditions

Indian Revenue Service Association (IRSA) has proposed a slew of measures to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) with respect to their role and service conditions, in order to successfully implement Faceless Assessment Scheme.

Some of these proposals included redrafting transfer and placement policy for IRS officerse, strengthening the cadre restructuring, rebranding of IRS, robust deputation policy and creation of encadred post in other ministries and government department. The move followed the widespread concerns and apprehensions amongst revenue officers regarding their career ...