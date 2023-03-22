Fair Price Shop dealers demand minimum fixed income of Rs 50,000

-
ALSO READ
State Bank of India, IDBI Bank hike retail fixed deposit rates
Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment
Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US in March
AU Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposits rates by 60 bps to 7.5%
Shooting at Cleveland barber shop in US leaves 5 people wounded: Officials
-
Fair price shops dealers held a protest here at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday demanding a minimum income guarantee of Rs 50,000 per month and a continued supply of food grains under the old Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan yojana (PMGKY) Scheme.
The protesters from All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSF) had come from different states and gathered at Jantar Mantar.
The body's national general secretary Biswambhar Basu said that they demand a continued supply of food grains under the old PMGKY scheme as before and a minimum monthly income guarantee of Rs 50,000. The organisation came with a roster of 11 demands in all.
Among its other demands were a minimum margin of Rs 764 only per quintal and allowing the fair price shop dealers in rural areas to function as direct procurement agents (DPA) for rice and wheat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 22:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU