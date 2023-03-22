JUST IN
Business Standard

Fair Price Shop dealers demand minimum fixed income of Rs 50,000

The protesters from All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSF) had come from different states and gathered at Jantar Mantar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fair price shops dealers held a protest here at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday demanding a minimum income guarantee of Rs 50,000 per month and a continued supply of food grains under the old Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan yojana (PMGKY) Scheme.

The protesters from All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSF) had come from different states and gathered at Jantar Mantar.

The body's national general secretary Biswambhar Basu said that they demand a continued supply of food grains under the old PMGKY scheme as before and a minimum monthly income guarantee of Rs 50,000. The organisation came with a roster of 11 demands in all.

Among its other demands were a minimum margin of Rs 764 only per quintal and allowing the fair price shop dealers in rural areas to function as direct procurement agents (DPA) for rice and wheat.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 22:35 IST

