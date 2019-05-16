Fani's rage spells Rs 2500-crore loss for hoteliers in Puri, Bhubaneshwar

Private hoteliers lost about Rs 2000-crore business after the severe cyclonic storm Fani destroyed around 1,000 hotels in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“The hotels in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have lost assets of about Rs 500 crore and the government must plan relief measures to compensate this”, J K Mohanty, chairman, (HRAO) told reporters.

HRAO has urged the state government to direct banks through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to impose a two-year moratorium on the receovery of bank loans. The body also wants banks to be directed to grant fresh term loans for reconstruction and restoration of all affected hotels, with an interest-free moratorium period of two years.

“These fresh sanctions should be without any approval and documentations and it must be sanctioned within 30 days from the date of submission of loan application”, Mohanty said.





The industry body urged all the insurance companies to disburse 50 per cent of the claim amount by May 30, 2019, as has been done by TATA AIG, which has made ad-hoc payments to some of the claimants as a special gesture.

HRAO has prepared a short-term, as well as, a long-term plan to rebuild the hotels damaged by the catastrophic storm.

Hoteliers have also urged the government to exempt them from provident fund and employee state insurance contributions for a period of two years. They have also asked for tax exemptions.



Mohanty is hopeful that hoteliers in Puri, where Fani made the landfall, will start operations in next two to three weeks.

Raj Kishore Patra, vice chairman of HRAO, said that hotels would start welcoming guests before the Rath Yatra.