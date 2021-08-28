Farm laws to benefit BJP's billionaire friends: Priyanka Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi holds meet with UP Cong leaders, to visit Lucknow this week
'We are not political tourists', Priyanka Gandhi hits back at BJP
Sonia Gandhi got both jabs, govt should stop creating non-issues: Congress
Only 3.4% vaccinated, Priyanka Gandhi points out flaws in vaccine policy
Vote for progress, golden future of Assam: Priyanka Gandhi to people
-
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the three farm laws were framed to benefit the BJP's billionaire friends.
Citing a report on Adani reducing apple procurement rates in Himachal Pradesh by Rs 16 which has led to a distress in the markets, she alleged this would happen if the right to decide rates of farmer's produce is given to "billionaire friends" of the ruling party.
"Why are the farmers opposing the three 'black' farm laws? Because if the right to decide the price and other things for crops grown by the hard work of farmers is given to BJP's billionaire friends, then this will happen," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The black agriculture laws are for the benefit of BJP's billionaire friends," she added.
The Congress has been supporting the farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and demanding their withdrawal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU