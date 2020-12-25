Farmer Protest LIVE: Deadlock continues as agitation completes one month

Farmer Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmer unions alleged that the government's latest letter for talks is nothing but propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of the three recent farm laws in the agenda to resume the parley.

As the agitation entered Day 30, the unions said that the minimum support price (MSP) cannot be separated from the demand of repealing the contentious agriculture laws, asserting that the issue of a legal guarantee for the MSP is a key part of their agitation.

Meanwhile, the BJP challenged Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on what the Congress did for farmers' welfare when in power and what the Modi government has done for them, as it rejected his allegations against the Centre as "baseless and illogical". Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of ignoring farmers' interests and keeping them poor to ensure cheap grain prices and asserted that the Modi government empowered them by implementing the Swaminathan Commission report.



Follow LIVE UPDATES here