Farmer protests LIVE: Deadlock continues as agitation enters Day 22

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 22: Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), which has been leading the agitation at Tikri border, said that there would be no meaning of a new committee now

farmer protests | Punjab farmers | Farm Bills

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Farmer protest
A farmer holding a plow during a protest against farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 22: As the farmer protest enters day 22, the Supreme Court said that the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and that it will form a committee having representatives from both sides to resolve the deadlock. However, the agitating leaders have dismissed it as no solution.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), which has been leading the agitation at Tikri border, said that there would be no meaning of a new committee now. 

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government side in the negotiations, said that the agitation is limited to one state and farmers of Punjab are being "misled" by the Opposition. Security arrangements were tightened at the Chilla border between Delhi and Noida as farmer union leaders threatened to completely block the key border point to press for their demands.

